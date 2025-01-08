Libya's Path to Unity: Reconciliation Law Passed Amidst Division

Libya's eastern-based parliament has taken a significant step toward national unity by approving a reconciliation and transitional justice law, lawmakers reported. This legislation aims to heal the fractured state following over a decade of political discord and violent conflict.

Abdullah Belaihaq, the spokesperson for the House of Representatives, announced the passage of the law, which received majority approval in a session held in Benghazi, Libya's second-largest city. The effort to implement this law comes as the nation remains politically fragmented since the 2014 civil war, exacerbated by the NATO-backed overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

The United Nations has consistently advocated for a comprehensive reconciliation process in Libya, yet internal disputes thwart progress. Institutional stalemates since the aborted 2021 election and ongoing rivalries between the Government of National Unity in Tripoli and the eastern-based administration continue to challenge reconciliation efforts.

