Emotional Heathrow Reunion: Khaleda Zia Reunites with Son After Seven Years

Khaleda Zia, the Chairperson of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party and former Bangladeshi Prime Minister, experienced an emotional reunion with her eldest son, Tarique Rahman, at Heathrow International Airport after being separated for over seven years. The meeting took place on Wednesday when the 79-year-old arrived in London for medical treatment.

Zia, who traveled for the first time overseas since July 2017, arrived via a Qatari Royal Air Ambulance, reflecting her serious health considerations. She was welcomed by Bangladesh's acting High Commissioner in London, Mohammad Hazrat Ali Khan, alongside her son Rahman, who faces multiple convictions and has resided in London since 2008.

Following the ousting of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's regime, Zia was freed to receive international medical attention. The air ambulance provided to her, bearing high-grade medical amenities, underscored the importance of her treatment needs. Upon arrival, she was set to be directly admitted to the London Clinic for further medical evaluation.

