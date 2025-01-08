Left Menu

Emotional Heathrow Reunion: Khaleda Zia Reunites with Son After Seven Years

Khaleda Zia, former Bangladeshi Prime Minister and BNP Chairperson, had an emotional reunion with her son, Tarique Rahman, at London's Heathrow Airport. This marks her first international trip since 2017, facilitated for medical treatment after the fall of Sheikh Hasina’s regime. Rahman, living in London due to legal issues, welcomed her.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London/Dhaka | Updated: 08-01-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 19:05 IST
Emotional Heathrow Reunion: Khaleda Zia Reunites with Son After Seven Years
Khaleda Zia

Khaleda Zia, the Chairperson of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party and former Bangladeshi Prime Minister, experienced an emotional reunion with her eldest son, Tarique Rahman, at Heathrow International Airport after being separated for over seven years. The meeting took place on Wednesday when the 79-year-old arrived in London for medical treatment.

Zia, who traveled for the first time overseas since July 2017, arrived via a Qatari Royal Air Ambulance, reflecting her serious health considerations. She was welcomed by Bangladesh's acting High Commissioner in London, Mohammad Hazrat Ali Khan, alongside her son Rahman, who faces multiple convictions and has resided in London since 2008.

Following the ousting of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's regime, Zia was freed to receive international medical attention. The air ambulance provided to her, bearing high-grade medical amenities, underscored the importance of her treatment needs. Upon arrival, she was set to be directly admitted to the London Clinic for further medical evaluation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025