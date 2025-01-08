Kejriwal Garners Support from TMC and SP for Delhi Assembly Elections
Arvind Kejriwal extends gratitude to Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress and Samajwadi Party for backing AAP in the Delhi Assembly polls. The election sees AAP in a three-way contest against BJP and Congress. Key dates for the electoral process are outlined by the Election Commission.
In a significant political development, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal expressed his gratitude to the Trinamool Congress for their support in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.
Taking to social media, Kejriwal personally thanked Mamata Banerjee, acknowledging the assistance from the TMC as the AAP braces for a triangular contest against BJP and Congress.
This gesture follows Kejriwal's earlier thanks to the Samajwadi Party, affirming their solidarity within the INDIA bloc as Delhi heads towards the polls in February 2023.
