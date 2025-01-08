Kejriwal Garners Support from TMC and SP for Delhi Assembly Elections

In a significant political development, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal expressed his gratitude to the Trinamool Congress for their support in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

Taking to social media, Kejriwal personally thanked Mamata Banerjee, acknowledging the assistance from the TMC as the AAP braces for a triangular contest against BJP and Congress.

This gesture follows Kejriwal's earlier thanks to the Samajwadi Party, affirming their solidarity within the INDIA bloc as Delhi heads towards the polls in February 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)