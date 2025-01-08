Delhi Polls: Gehlot vs. Kejriwal Sparks Election Drama
Ahead of Delhi Assembly elections, Congress leader Ashok Gehlot calls AAP its opponent, claiming they harbor misconceptions of victory. Arvind Kejriwal accuses Congress and BJP of collusion. Congress introduces 'Jeevan Raksha Yojana' for healthcare, amidst aggressive election campaigning.
In the run-up to the Delhi Assembly elections, Congress leader Ashok Gehlot ignited a political storm by declaring the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as an opponent, suggesting a shift in the electoral landscape of the capital.
Gehlot's assertion drew a swift rebuttal from AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, who alleged a covert alliance between Congress and BJP, accusing them of contesting the elections as a united front against AAP. Kejriwal criticized Gehlot's remarks, stating they unveiled a previously undisclosed Congress-BJP collaboration.
Gehlot dismissed Kejriwal's accusations as impossible and highlighted Rajasthan's unique healthcare schemes, challenging the central government to emulate their universal health coverage. Meanwhile, Congress introduced the 'Jeevan Raksha Yojana' offering Rs 25 lakh health coverage in Delhi, amidst their renewed campaign efforts.
