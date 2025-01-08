Lebanon's Presidential Election: A Tipping Point in Regional Politics

Lebanon's parliament will undertake a crucial vote this Thursday to elect a new president, as the country grapples with a political landscape transformed by recent regional conflicts. The seat has lain vacant since October 2022, following the conclusion of Michel Aoun's term, and now presents a test of Lebanon's sectarian power-sharing system.

The stakes are high amid significant shifts in regional influence, especially following the war between Israel and Hezbollah, and the fall of Bashar al-Assad's Syrian regime, historically a dominant force in Lebanon. The Iranian-backed Hezbollah, along with its ally, the Shi'ite Amal Movement, has dropped its candidate Suleiman Frangieh, signaling a willingness to support a less divisive figure.

Potential candidates include army commander General Joseph Aoun, Jihad Azour of the IMF, and Major-General Elias al-Baysari. International interest is evident with France and Saudi Arabia engaging diplomatically ahead of the vote, highlighting Lebanon's pivotal role in Middle Eastern geopolitics. However, political analysts caution that securing the necessary parliamentary votes remains uncertain.

