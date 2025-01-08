Left Menu

MVA's Legal Battle: Allegations of Electoral Fraud Surface

Maharashtra's opposition coalition, Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), has filed petitions in the Bombay High Court challenging the outcome of the state assembly elections, citing alleged electoral fraud. The petitions accuse the ruling Mahayuti alliance of manipulating voter lists, engaging in religious bias, distributing cash, and misusing electronic voting machines.

Maharashtra's opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has taken legal action against the ruling Mahayuti alliance, challenging their victory in the November assembly elections. Half a dozen MVA candidates have filed petitions in the Bombay High Court, alleging severe irregularities in the electoral process.

The accusations include fraudulent voter lists, misuse of electronic voting machines, lack of election transparency by the Election Commission of India, religious bias in vote solicitation, and cash distribution. The petitions demand the elections of Mahayuti's winning candidates be declared invalid.

The disputed candidates, who include Prashant Jagtap and Ajit Gavhane, seek access to CCTV footage and election documents they claim were withheld, to support their case. The pleas are set for hearing soon amid significant political tension.

(With inputs from agencies.)

