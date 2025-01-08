MVA's Legal Battle: Allegations of Electoral Fraud Surface

Maharashtra's opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has taken legal action against the ruling Mahayuti alliance, challenging their victory in the November assembly elections. Half a dozen MVA candidates have filed petitions in the Bombay High Court, alleging severe irregularities in the electoral process.

The accusations include fraudulent voter lists, misuse of electronic voting machines, lack of election transparency by the Election Commission of India, religious bias in vote solicitation, and cash distribution. The petitions demand the elections of Mahayuti's winning candidates be declared invalid.

The disputed candidates, who include Prashant Jagtap and Ajit Gavhane, seek access to CCTV footage and election documents they claim were withheld, to support their case. The pleas are set for hearing soon amid significant political tension.

