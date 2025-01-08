Left Menu

Congress Leaders to Honor Ambedkar in Mhow

Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi will visit Mhow, Madhya Pradesh, on January 26 for the Samvidhan rally. This event, commemorating Babasaheb Ambedkar's birthplace, is part of the 'Jai Bapu-Jai Bhim-Jai Samvidhan' series. The organizing committee will meet on January 10 for preparations.

In a significant political move, Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi are set to visit Mhow in Madhya Pradesh on January 26. The visit, coinciding with the Samvidhan rally, takes place at Babasaheb Ambedkar's birthplace.

The Congress party has announced the 'Jai Bapu-Jai Bhim-Jai Samvidhan' rally as part of their initiative to celebrate the contributions of Ambedkar. This event is being organized in Indore district's Mhow.

To ensure the rally's success, the Congress has formed several committees to handle the preparations and a coordination meeting is scheduled for January 10 at the state Congress office in Bhopal.

