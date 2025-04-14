Massive Rangoli Honors Babasaheb Ambedkar's 134th Birth Anniversary

A spectacular 18,000 square feet rangoli was unveiled in Akola city, Maharashtra, celebrating the 134th birth anniversary of Babasaheb Ambedkar. The giant art installation transformed the old bus stand area into a colorful tribute.

The District Art Teachers Association and Congress's Scheduled Caste Department joined forces to create the mesmerizing piece. The creation required 3,800 kg of rangoli powder and took 40 hours to complete, showcasing a full-length image of the revered leader.

This artistic endeavor not only commemorates Ambedkar's legacy but also highlights the community's respect and admiration for his contributions to society.

