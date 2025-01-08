Political Turmoil in Maharashtra: Calls for Resignation Amidst Murder Case

In a significant political development, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar engaged in talks with Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday. This meeting occurs against the backdrop of escalating tensions related to the arrest of a close aide of NCP leader, Dhananjay Munde.

The controversy centers on the arrest of Walmik Karad, linked to the murder of Santosh Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village. Munde, who serves as Maharashtra's Minister for Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Protection, faces mounting criticism from the opposition, including parties like NCP-SP, Shiv Sena-UBT, and Congress, demanding his resignation.

BJP MLA Suresh Dhas, known for his opposition to Munde, has joined forces with other political factions in demanding accountability. An all-party delegation, including Dhas, has approached Governor C P Radhakrishnan seeking Munde's resignation.

(With inputs from agencies.)