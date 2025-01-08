Samajwadi Party Demands Webcasting Transparency in Milkipur Bypoll

The Samajwadi Party (SP) has made a formal appeal for comprehensive webcasting at all 414 polling stations in the Milkipur Assembly constituency during the upcoming by-election on February 5.

In a statement, the party demanded that webcasting links be provided to electoral candidates and recognized political parties. This initiative aims to enhance transparency and curb any possible irregularities.

Following MLA Awadhesh Prasad's Lok Sabha victory and subsequent seat vacancy, the upcoming election has heightened focus on ensuring a fair electoral process.

(With inputs from agencies.)