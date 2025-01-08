Governor's Censorship Remarks Ignite Assembly Uproar in Tamil Nadu

Tensions flared in the Tamil Nadu Assembly after Governor RN Ravi alleged censorship reminiscent of Emergency days. Speaker M Appavu condemned Ravi's social media posts, defending the assembly's decision to deny DD Tamil permission for coverage, citing them as an affront to the state's people and elected representatives.

The Speaker clarified that the Tamil Nadu government's Information and Public Relations Department had taken over broadcasting duties, acknowledging potential challenges but dismissing Ravi's claims of doctored content. Appavu underscored the state's foreknowledge of potential issues with DD Tamil's unauthorized equipment setup during the Governor's January 6 address.

Continuing the critique, Appavu outlined previous experiences with Prasar Bharati's cited conflicts, such as VVIP coverage priorities, leading to unfulfilled telecast requests. He reiterated the government's stance, rejecting unauthorized entries and defending their policy against Ravi's criticisms, deemed disrespectful to Tamil Nadu's democratic process.

(With inputs from agencies.)