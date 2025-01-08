Left Menu

Naming Disputes: Mexican America vs. Gulf of America

Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum humorously suggested renaming North America as 'Mexican America' in response to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's plan to rename the Gulf of Mexico. Sheinbaum highlighted historical references and disputed Trump's claim of Mexico being cartel-run. She expects positive bilateral relations despite such disagreements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 22:03 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 22:03 IST
Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum humorously proposed that North America be renamed 'Mexican America,' referencing a 1607 map, amid U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's plan to rename the Gulf of Mexico the 'Gulf of America.'

Sheinbaum, guarding against escalating tensions, used her press briefing to educate on historical cartography, alongside former culture minister Jose Alfonso Suarez del Real, who demonstrated the term 'Mexican America' dating back to the 17th century.

In the political chess game, Trump suggested expansionist strategies including controlling the Panama Canal and Greenland. Despite rhetoric, Sheinbaum foresees a positive relationship with the U.S., emphasizing that Mexico is people-led, countering Trump's assertions of cartel dominance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

