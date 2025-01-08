Naming Disputes: Mexican America vs. Gulf of America
Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum humorously suggested renaming North America as 'Mexican America' in response to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's plan to rename the Gulf of Mexico. Sheinbaum highlighted historical references and disputed Trump's claim of Mexico being cartel-run. She expects positive bilateral relations despite such disagreements.
Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum humorously proposed that North America be renamed 'Mexican America,' referencing a 1607 map, amid U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's plan to rename the Gulf of Mexico the 'Gulf of America.'
Sheinbaum, guarding against escalating tensions, used her press briefing to educate on historical cartography, alongside former culture minister Jose Alfonso Suarez del Real, who demonstrated the term 'Mexican America' dating back to the 17th century.
In the political chess game, Trump suggested expansionist strategies including controlling the Panama Canal and Greenland. Despite rhetoric, Sheinbaum foresees a positive relationship with the U.S., emphasizing that Mexico is people-led, countering Trump's assertions of cartel dominance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Turkey's Energy Outreach: A New Dawn in Syrian Relations
A foot in futsal: Indian women ready for crack at history
ANALYSIS-Mexico's president may be toughening fight with drug cartels
RSS Chief Criticizes British Distortion of Indian History
Trump's Diplomatic Challenge: Navigating US-Russia Relations Amidst Ukraine Crisis