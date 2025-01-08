UAW Pushes for Union Election at Ford's Kentucky Battery Plant

The United Auto Workers union is seeking to hold a unionization election at the BlueOval SK battery plant in Kentucky, operated by a Ford joint venture, according to a statement released on Wednesday. This marks the union's latest effort to regain traction as the automotive sector pivots to electric vehicle production.

A representative from BlueOval SK has described the UAW's move as premature, citing that the majority of the workforce has not yet been fully hired. "The union is attempting to force an early unionization decision before all our employees can make an informed choice," the representative noted.

The pandemic has led to hiring delays as the joint venture plans to employ 5,000 staff across two plants. The UAW President aims to build on recent organizational successes, although tension exists with President-elect Trump over his anti-union stance.

