Left Menu

UAW Pushes for Union Election at Ford's Kentucky Battery Plant

The United Auto Workers (UAW) is seeking an election at Ford's BlueOval SK battery plant in Kentucky. Despite hiring delays, the UAW claims a strong majority support within the current workforce for unionization. An election date is pending, with UAW aiming to consolidate influence amid industry electrification.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 22:38 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 22:38 IST
UAW Pushes for Union Election at Ford's Kentucky Battery Plant
United Auto Workers

The United Auto Workers union is seeking to hold a unionization election at the BlueOval SK battery plant in Kentucky, operated by a Ford joint venture, according to a statement released on Wednesday. This marks the union's latest effort to regain traction as the automotive sector pivots to electric vehicle production.

A representative from BlueOval SK has described the UAW's move as premature, citing that the majority of the workforce has not yet been fully hired. "The union is attempting to force an early unionization decision before all our employees can make an informed choice," the representative noted.

The pandemic has led to hiring delays as the joint venture plans to employ 5,000 staff across two plants. The UAW President aims to build on recent organizational successes, although tension exists with President-elect Trump over his anti-union stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025