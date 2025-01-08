Left Menu

Banner Clash at Dadar: Shiv Sena Factions Face Off

Supporters from rival Shiv Sena factions confronted each other at Dadar flower market in Mumbai over the removal of a banner. Former Shiv Sena MLA's son, Samadhan Sarvankar, and MLA Mahesh Sawant had a heated exchange, which led to police intervention. No complaints were lodged.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-01-2025 23:59 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 23:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Supporters of rival Shiv Sena factions clashed in Mumbai's Dadar flower market on Wednesday, police reported. The dispute erupted over the removal of a contentious banner.

Samadhan Sarvankar, son of former Shiv Sena MLA Sada Sarvankar, confronted BMC officials when they attempted to take down the banner. Mahesh Sawant, a Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA from Mahim, arrived with his supporters, escalating the situation.

Accusations of extortion were voiced by Sarvankar against Sawant, leading to a heated confrontation. Police intervened to disperse the groups, and no complaints were filed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

