Banner Clash at Dadar: Shiv Sena Factions Face Off
Supporters from rival Shiv Sena factions confronted each other at Dadar flower market in Mumbai over the removal of a banner. Former Shiv Sena MLA's son, Samadhan Sarvankar, and MLA Mahesh Sawant had a heated exchange, which led to police intervention. No complaints were lodged.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-01-2025 23:59 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 23:59 IST
Supporters of rival Shiv Sena factions clashed in Mumbai's Dadar flower market on Wednesday, police reported. The dispute erupted over the removal of a contentious banner.
Samadhan Sarvankar, son of former Shiv Sena MLA Sada Sarvankar, confronted BMC officials when they attempted to take down the banner. Mahesh Sawant, a Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA from Mahim, arrived with his supporters, escalating the situation.
Accusations of extortion were voiced by Sarvankar against Sawant, leading to a heated confrontation. Police intervened to disperse the groups, and no complaints were filed.
