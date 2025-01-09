Left Menu

Leadership Transitions in Lloyd's of London and Beyond

Lloyd's of London CEO John Neal will depart in 2025 to join Aon as global CEO of its reinsurance business. Neal navigated Lloyd's through challenging times but faced criticism over diversity and technology. Charles Roxburgh will replace outgoing chairman Bruce Carnegie-Brown in May 2025.

In a pivotal leadership move, Lloyd's of London CEO John Neal is set to leave his post in 2025 to assume a global CEO role at insurance broker Aon, overseeing its reinsurance business.

During Neal's tenure, he effectively guided Lloyd's through significant global challenges, though the insurance market faced scrutiny over its pace of technology adoption and diversity issues.

As change continues at Lloyd's, Charles Roxburgh is poised to succeed the outgoing chairman Bruce Carnegie-Brown, offering a promising path forward for the iconic insurance market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

