Trump's Capitol Comeback: GOP Grapples with Legislative Strategy
President-elect Donald Trump returns to Capitol Hill to strategize with Republican senators on legislative priorities. As GOP leaders navigate mixed signals from Trump, they're considering a one or two-bill strategy to advance agendas such as tax cuts and border security through the risky budget reconciliation process.
President-elect Donald Trump made a significant return to Capitol Hill on Wednesday, meeting privately with Republican senators. Their agenda was to devise a strategy for advancing Trump's legislative priorities as he prepares to assume office once more.
His visit, the first since his exit following the Capitol riot of January 6, 2021, aims to unite GOP efforts across both congressional chambers.
The Republican leadership weighs conflicting strategies regarding whether Trump's priorities should be tackled as one comprehensive bill or split into two. Key issues include tax cuts, immigration policies, and boosting energy production.
