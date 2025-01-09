Maha Kumbh Preparations Hit Political Spotlight Amidst Safety Assurances

As anticipation builds for the 2025 Maha Kumbh, Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Keshav Prasad Maurya has spotlighted alleged mishandlings by Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav during past Kumbh events. Maurya blamed Yadav for accidents leading to pilgrim fatalities during previous melas, contrasting it with the seamless execution of the 2019 Ardh Kumbh.

Maurya maintained that current arrangements under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's leadership are exceptional. He assured that expansions and logistical improvements, including more trains and flights, will accommodate the massive influx anticipated this year.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak outlined comprehensive medical response setups, including 125 road ambulances with advanced support, alongside air and river ambulances. With an expected turnout of over 45 crore devotees, the government emphasizes its commitment to safety as bathers convene to perform rituals expected to offer spiritual absolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)