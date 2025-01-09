Left Menu

Maha Kumbh Preparations Hit Political Spotlight Amidst Safety Assurances

As the 2025 Maha Kumbh approaches, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya critiques former CM Akhilesh Yadav's handling of past Kumbh events. Citing improved safety measures for the upcoming event, Maurya invites global devotees, highlighting expanded infrastructure and emergency services for the revered gathering expected to draw millions to Prayagraj.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2025 11:58 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 11:58 IST
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As anticipation builds for the 2025 Maha Kumbh, Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Keshav Prasad Maurya has spotlighted alleged mishandlings by Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav during past Kumbh events. Maurya blamed Yadav for accidents leading to pilgrim fatalities during previous melas, contrasting it with the seamless execution of the 2019 Ardh Kumbh.

Maurya maintained that current arrangements under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's leadership are exceptional. He assured that expansions and logistical improvements, including more trains and flights, will accommodate the massive influx anticipated this year.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak outlined comprehensive medical response setups, including 125 road ambulances with advanced support, alongside air and river ambulances. With an expected turnout of over 45 crore devotees, the government emphasizes its commitment to safety as bathers convene to perform rituals expected to offer spiritual absolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

