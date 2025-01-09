BJP and AAP Clash Intensifies Ahead of Delhi Elections

In the heightened political atmosphere of Delhi, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Parvesh Verma has taken a sharp aim at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal. Verma accused Kejriwal of being 'nervous' about the upcoming assembly elections, asserting that the BJP is poised to take control of the national capital.

Verma further ridiculed the relevance of the INDI alliance in Delhi, claiming all other parties lack a significant voter base. He suggested Kejriwal's alliance with these groups signifies desperation. The comment comes after Kejriwal's announcement that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) pledged support for AAP in the elections.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal expressed gratitude towards West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC leader Mamata Banerjee for her backing. As tensions rise, TMC's Kunal Ghosh voiced confidence in AAP's victory over BJP. The Delhi elections will see polls conducted on February 5, with results declared on February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)