Tensions Escalate as Opposition Leader Returns to Mozambique

Venancio Mondlane, the leader of Mozambique's opposition, has returned to the country after fleeing in the wake of violent protests post the contentious October elections. He asserts that the poll was rigged and has urged his supporters to continue demonstrations nationwide.

Thousands of supporters gathered at Maputo's international airport to welcome Mondlane, with the area witnessing a significant riot police presence. According to witnesses, tear gas was deployed, and snipers were strategically positioned, indicating heightened security tensions.

For over two months, sporadic protests have persisted, claiming at least 278 lives according to civil society group Plataforma Decide. Many attribute the unrest to dissatisfaction with Frelimo's prolonged rule, catalyzed by the latest electoral controversy and confirmed by the courts despite alleged irregularities.

