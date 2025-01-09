United Front: US-India's Multiplicative Partnership Against Terrorism

US ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, has articulated the intertwined destinies of India and America in their shared mission against terrorism. Speaking on Thursday, Garcetti emphasized the improvement in intelligence sharing and collaboration between the two nations, lauding their efforts to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Garcetti described the US-India alliance as 'multiplicative,' taking on roles that transcend domestic borders in pursuit of peace and prosperity. He highlighted the threat posed by international terror groups like Lashkar, Jaish, and ISIS, stressing the need for joint efforts to de-radicalize communities and invest in poverty-stricken regions.

The ambassador highlighted Mumbai as a significant industrial center and remembered the 26/11 terrorist attacks, underlining the bravery of the Indian people. He praised the increasing defense partnership between the two countries, which sees India emerging as a key hub for US navy maintenance. Garcetti underscored the importance of this collaboration in addressing transnational threats and maintaining regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)