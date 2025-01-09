Impeached South Korean President's Arrest Drama Fuels Party Revival
The uncertain future of impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and attempts to arrest him are rallying his supporters and boosting the People's Power Party. Yoon remains in his guarded residence amid a criminal investigation. Meanwhile, conservatives unite as the Constitutional Court considers his impeachment's permanence.
The ongoing saga surrounding the impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has taken a dramatic turn, with widespread attempts to detain him galvanizing his supporters and revitalizing his troubled People Power Party. Yoon, barred from official duties after imposing martial law, remains barricaded in his residence under heavy security.
A recent National Barometer Survey revealed public division: 59% back his arrest while 37% view the action as excessive, reflecting a similar split over the Constitutional Court's review of Yoon's impeachment. Meanwhile, analysts note that Yoon's legal battles have emboldened his conservative base, drawing crowds to support him.
Despite numerous efforts to arrest Yoon—touted by critics as heavy-handed—his legal team has remained staunch, questioning the authorities' jurisdiction. Political analysts compare Yoon's resilience to that of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, noting the conservative electorate's resilience following political defeats, particularly the 2017 impeachment of Park Geun-hye.
(With inputs from agencies.)
