Impeached South Korean President's Arrest Drama Fuels Party Revival

The ongoing saga surrounding the impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has taken a dramatic turn, with widespread attempts to detain him galvanizing his supporters and revitalizing his troubled People Power Party. Yoon, barred from official duties after imposing martial law, remains barricaded in his residence under heavy security.

A recent National Barometer Survey revealed public division: 59% back his arrest while 37% view the action as excessive, reflecting a similar split over the Constitutional Court's review of Yoon's impeachment. Meanwhile, analysts note that Yoon's legal battles have emboldened his conservative base, drawing crowds to support him.

Despite numerous efforts to arrest Yoon—touted by critics as heavy-handed—his legal team has remained staunch, questioning the authorities' jurisdiction. Political analysts compare Yoon's resilience to that of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, noting the conservative electorate's resilience following political defeats, particularly the 2017 impeachment of Park Geun-hye.

