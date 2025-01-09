Political Firestorm: Mahabharata Analogies Ignite Ayodhya By-Election Rhetoric
In Ayodhya's Milkipur, a by-election revolves around fiery exchanges, with Samajwadi Party MP Virendra Singh equating BJP to 'Kauravas' and praising Akhilesh Yadav's 'Krishna-like DNA.' BJP's Rakesh Tripathi criticized Yadav's 'electoral Hindu' persona, amid speculation over candidates. The election is set for February 5.
- Country:
- India
The political landscape in Ayodhya's Milkipur is heating up ahead of the by-election scheduled for February 5. Samajwadi Party MP Virendra Singh has stirred controversy by comparing the BJP to the 'Kauravas' from the Mahabharata, while casting Akhilesh Yadav in near-mythical terms, as possessing the 'DNA of Lord Krishna.'
Singh's remarks come amid an intensifying war of words, with BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi dismissing Yadav as an 'electoral Hindu' who engages in appeasement politics. Despite not yet announcing a candidate for Milkipur, the BJP is facing a robust challenge from Ajit, son of SP MP Awadhesh Prasad of the Faizabad (Ayodhya) Lok Sabha seat.
The upcoming by-election, triggered by Prasad's vacancy as MLA, has captured public attention. As the Election Commission sets the vote counting for February 8, political analysts suggest that the outcome may influence future electoral dynamics in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP seeks Karnataka Governor's intervention in arrest of MLC CT Ravi, demands inquiry
Akhilesh Yadav questions BJP government's preparedness for Mahakumbh, offers help
"We are fully prepared": Assam BJP Chief on upcoming Panchayat elections
Delhi CM Atishi may be arrested in fake case related to free bus rides for women, BJP trying to distract AAP from poll campaign: Kejriwal.
Police Inspector suspended for allowing politicos inside station during BJP MLC Ravi arrest