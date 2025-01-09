Senate Moves Closer to Controversial Immigration Bill Vote

The U.S. Senate is poised to advance the controversial 'Laken Riley Act,' a bill mandating the detention of undocumented migrants suspected of criminal activity, even if uncharged. The bill has stirred robust debate, with a growing number of Democrats voicing support despite potential infringement on constitutional rights.

Named after a Georgia student killed by a previously arrested Venezuelan immigrant, the bill cleared the House with bipartisan backing. Senate Republicans, however, require additional Democratic support to meet the 60-vote threshold necessary to pass most legislation. The bill embodies President-elect Trump's strong stance on immigration and border security.

Opponents, including Democratic Representative Veronica Escobar, criticize it as a backdoor for racial profiling, jeopardizing due process. Democratic leaders aim for amendments to the bill, advocating for comprehensive immigration reform. Whether this insistence will delay or derail the legislation remains uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)