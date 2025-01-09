Left Menu

Senate Moves Closer to Controversial Immigration Bill Vote

The U.S. Senate is set to advance the 'Laken Riley Act,' a bill requiring the detention of undocumented migrants suspected of crimes. Republican-backed, the bill needs Democratic support to pass. Critics argue it could lead to racial profiling and impinge on constitutional rights. Amendments are sought for broader immigration reform.

09-01-2025
The U.S. Senate is poised to advance the controversial 'Laken Riley Act,' a bill mandating the detention of undocumented migrants suspected of criminal activity, even if uncharged. The bill has stirred robust debate, with a growing number of Democrats voicing support despite potential infringement on constitutional rights.

Named after a Georgia student killed by a previously arrested Venezuelan immigrant, the bill cleared the House with bipartisan backing. Senate Republicans, however, require additional Democratic support to meet the 60-vote threshold necessary to pass most legislation. The bill embodies President-elect Trump's strong stance on immigration and border security.

Opponents, including Democratic Representative Veronica Escobar, criticize it as a backdoor for racial profiling, jeopardizing due process. Democratic leaders aim for amendments to the bill, advocating for comprehensive immigration reform. Whether this insistence will delay or derail the legislation remains uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

