Pope Francis Condemns Global Conflicts and Humanitarian Crises

Pope Francis intensified his criticism of Israel's military actions in Gaza on Thursday, describing the humanitarian situation as 'very serious and shameful' in a significant annual diplomatic address.

Delivered by an aide due to the pope's recovery from a cold, the speech condemned strikes on civilians and the destruction of crucial infrastructure leading to severe consequences for civilians. It also tackled the subjects of global conflicts, particularly emphasizing the need for resolution in the war between Ukraine and Russia.

In his message to 184 nation representatives, the pontiff also denounced rising anti-Semitism and underscored concerns surrounding climate change. His remarks about potential genocide by Israeli operations stirred controversy, including public disapproval from an Israeli government minister.

