Italian PM Meloni Rules Out US Territorial Ambitions
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni dismissed concerns about the US attempting to annex more territories under President-elect Donald Trump. She clarified her stance during a press conference amid questions about Trump's comments on Greenland and Panama, asserting that no such military actions are expected in the coming years.
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni dismissed concerns about potential US territorial expansion under President-elect Donald Trump. During a Thursday press conference, Meloni firmly ruled out any likelihood of the United States using military force for territorial gains.
Her remarks were made in response to questions regarding Trump's previous statements about Greenland and Panama. Meloni emphasized her belief that there is no intention from the US side to annex new territories forcibly.
Reassuring the international community, Meloni reiterated that such actions were implausible within the timeframe of the upcoming years, aiming to mitigate fears over possible geopolitical escalations.
