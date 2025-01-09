Delhi CM Atishi Launches Election Office Amidst BJP Criticism

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi officially opened her election office in the Kalkaji Vidhan Sabha on Thursday, expressing deep gratitude to the people of the constituency for their unwavering support over the past five years. In an address to the media, she voiced her hope for continued blessings from Kalkaji residents.

"Today marks the inauguration of our election office in Kalkaji Vidhan Sabha," Atishi stated. "The people of Kalkaji have showered me with immense blessings over the last five years. With this inauguration, I hope to continue receiving their love and blessings." The ceremony also included a religious havan and pooja. Atishi is set to contest against BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri and Congress's Alka Lamba for the Kalkaji Assembly seat.

Earlier, CM Atishi accused the BJP of having no agenda beyond criticizing AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal. She highlighted the absence of a BJP chief ministerial pick for the forthcoming Delhi Assembly election. "This 'galli-galoch' party lacks both an agenda and a CM candidate for Delhi," Atishi remarked post-inauguration. The Delhi assembly polls are scheduled for February 5 with vote counting on February 8.

The deadlines for the election process are tight, with nominations due by January 17, scrutiny of nominations on January 18, and withdrawal of candidature by January 20. The Congress, having dominated Delhi for 15 years, has seen drastic electoral defeats, while AAP won a decisive 62 out of 70 seats in the 2020 elections, leaving BJP with just eight seats. (ANI)

