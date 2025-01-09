Lebanon Elects Army Chief Joseph Aoun as New President Amidst Political Turmoil

In a decisive parliamentary session, Lebanon has elected Joseph Aoun, the commander of its army, as the country's new president, successfully ending a presidential vacancy that persisted for over two years.

This development unfolds in the wake of a delicate ceasefire that concluded the 14-month conflict between Israel and Hezbollah. Joseph Aoun, who enjoys backing from the United States and Saudi Arabia, arrives at the presidency at a critical moment when Lebanon is grappling with economic challenges and seeking international aid for its reconstruction.

With the country trapped in a chronic financial crisis and a failing energy sector, Aoun's presidency is expected to support the implementation of major reforms to secure international financial packages and stabilize Lebanon's political terrain.

