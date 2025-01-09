Left Menu

Lebanon Elects Army Chief Joseph Aoun as New President Amidst Political Turmoil

After a prolonged presidential vacancy, Lebanon's parliament has elected army commander Joseph Aoun as the new president. Aoun is perceived as the favored candidate of international powers, notably the US and Saudi Arabia. The election follows a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, setting the stage for Lebanon's reconstruction efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 09-01-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 18:47 IST
Lebanon Elects Army Chief Joseph Aoun as New President Amidst Political Turmoil
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

In a decisive parliamentary session, Lebanon has elected Joseph Aoun, the commander of its army, as the country's new president, successfully ending a presidential vacancy that persisted for over two years.

This development unfolds in the wake of a delicate ceasefire that concluded the 14-month conflict between Israel and Hezbollah. Joseph Aoun, who enjoys backing from the United States and Saudi Arabia, arrives at the presidency at a critical moment when Lebanon is grappling with economic challenges and seeking international aid for its reconstruction.

With the country trapped in a chronic financial crisis and a failing energy sector, Aoun's presidency is expected to support the implementation of major reforms to secure international financial packages and stabilize Lebanon's political terrain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025