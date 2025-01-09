Lebanon Elects Army Chief Joseph Aoun as New President Amidst Political Turmoil
After a prolonged presidential vacancy, Lebanon's parliament has elected army commander Joseph Aoun as the new president. Aoun is perceived as the favored candidate of international powers, notably the US and Saudi Arabia. The election follows a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, setting the stage for Lebanon's reconstruction efforts.
In a decisive parliamentary session, Lebanon has elected Joseph Aoun, the commander of its army, as the country's new president, successfully ending a presidential vacancy that persisted for over two years.
This development unfolds in the wake of a delicate ceasefire that concluded the 14-month conflict between Israel and Hezbollah. Joseph Aoun, who enjoys backing from the United States and Saudi Arabia, arrives at the presidency at a critical moment when Lebanon is grappling with economic challenges and seeking international aid for its reconstruction.
With the country trapped in a chronic financial crisis and a failing energy sector, Aoun's presidency is expected to support the implementation of major reforms to secure international financial packages and stabilize Lebanon's political terrain.
