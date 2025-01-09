Allies Strategize Amid U.S. Shift: Germany's Role in Arms Deliveries to Ukraine

In a statement on Thursday, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius highlighted the significance of a routine gathering of allies focused on accelerating arms deliveries to Ukraine, suggesting the current U.S.-led initiative remains optimal.

Speaking at the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG), Pistorius indicated that any change to this arrangement under the incoming Trump administration would prompt independent decisions, though it's premature to predict potential shifts.

Pistorius expressed disbelief over Trump's comments on Greenland acquisition, but remained hopeful it wouldn't impact U.S. policy. Germany is set to supply additional guided missiles to Ukraine, alongside maintaining its delivery timeline for the promised IRIS-T systems.

