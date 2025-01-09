Left Menu

Allies Strategize Amid U.S. Shift: Germany's Role in Arms Deliveries to Ukraine

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius emphasized the importance of a regular gathering of allies to expedite arms deliveries to Ukraine, potentially reevaluating its U.S.-led format under the new Trump administration. Pistorius also expressed surprise at Trump's stance on Greenland and reiterated Germany's commitment to aiding Ukraine with guided missiles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2025 18:48 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 18:48 IST
In a statement on Thursday, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius highlighted the significance of a routine gathering of allies focused on accelerating arms deliveries to Ukraine, suggesting the current U.S.-led initiative remains optimal.

Speaking at the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG), Pistorius indicated that any change to this arrangement under the incoming Trump administration would prompt independent decisions, though it's premature to predict potential shifts.

Pistorius expressed disbelief over Trump's comments on Greenland acquisition, but remained hopeful it wouldn't impact U.S. policy. Germany is set to supply additional guided missiles to Ukraine, alongside maintaining its delivery timeline for the promised IRIS-T systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

