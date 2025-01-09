Left Menu

A Farewell to Jimmy Carter: The Legacy of a Gentle Leader

Mourners, including U.S. presidents, gathered at Washington's National Cathedral for Jimmy Carter's funeral. Carter, a former president and Nobel laureate, was celebrated for his humanitarian achievements and peaceful legacy. The service highlighted his role in the Egypt-Israel peace treaty and his gentle, unifying leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2025 20:51 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 20:51 IST
A Farewell to Jimmy Carter: The Legacy of a Gentle Leader
Jimmy Carter

Hundreds gathered at Washington's National Cathedral on Thursday to pay their respects to Jimmy Carter, the former U.S. president known for his humanitarian work and leadership during trying times. The somber ceremony was attended by all five living current and former presidents, and it began with a military honor guard escorting Carter's flag-draped coffin into the cathedral.

President Joe Biden delivered a eulogy in honor of Carter, who passed away at the age of 100. Among the attendees were President-elect Donald Trump, who is set to return to office soon, as well as former presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush, demonstrating bipartisan respect for Carter's legacy. U.S. and international dignitaries, including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, also paid their respects.

Carter, who passed away on December 29, left an indelible mark with his peace-building efforts, notably in negotiating the 1979 Egypt-Israel peace treaty. His life's work was celebrated, as mourners reflected on his dedication to public service and humanity. Carter's passing marks the end of an era, sparking calls to remember his values and gentle leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

