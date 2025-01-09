A Farewell to Jimmy Carter: The Legacy of a Gentle Leader

Hundreds gathered at Washington's National Cathedral on Thursday to pay their respects to Jimmy Carter, the former U.S. president known for his humanitarian work and leadership during trying times. The somber ceremony was attended by all five living current and former presidents, and it began with a military honor guard escorting Carter's flag-draped coffin into the cathedral.

President Joe Biden delivered a eulogy in honor of Carter, who passed away at the age of 100. Among the attendees were President-elect Donald Trump, who is set to return to office soon, as well as former presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush, demonstrating bipartisan respect for Carter's legacy. U.S. and international dignitaries, including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, also paid their respects.

Carter, who passed away on December 29, left an indelible mark with his peace-building efforts, notably in negotiating the 1979 Egypt-Israel peace treaty. His life's work was celebrated, as mourners reflected on his dedication to public service and humanity. Carter's passing marks the end of an era, sparking calls to remember his values and gentle leadership.

