CPI(M) Takes Strategic Stance in Delhi to Halt BJP Momentum

Senior CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat revealed on Thursday that the Left parties plan to contest six seats in the upcoming Delhi assembly elections, prioritizing the support of the strongest candidates opposing the BJP in other areas.

The CPI(M) will contest in two of these seats and is determined to thwart the BJP's efforts to gain control of the national capital. Brinda Karat expressed confidence that Delhi's voters would focus on defeating the BJP, which she accuses of undermining citizens' rights over the past five years.

Karat participated in the eighth Jharkhand State General Conference of CPI(M) in Ranchi, discussing strategies ahead of the Delhi assembly elections scheduled for February 5, with the vote counting set for February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)