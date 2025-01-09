Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister's Scathing Attack on Congress

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav criticized Congress for reportedly insulting Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. He accused the party of neglecting Ambedkar's legacy and warned against its alliance strategies with AAP. The statement precedes Congress's protest rally in Mhow, Ambedkar's birthplace, which will see participation from key Congress leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 09-01-2025 21:23 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 21:23 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav accused Congress of insulting Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the principal architect of the Indian Constitution. Yadav's comments arrive ahead of a Congress protest rally in Mhow, Ambedkar's birthplace, highlighting the longstanding political tensions over Ambedkar's legacy.

Addressing reporters, Yadav reiterated his claims that Congress humiliated Ambedkar while he was alive, even preventing his electoral success. He pointed to an incident involving Congress state unit chief Jitu Patwari, who allegedly disrespected Ambedkar's image during a recent demonstration.

Yadav also criticized Congress's alliance strategies, specifically with the Aam Aadmi Party, suggesting that the partnership was deceptive. He noted that Congress has historically failed its allies and lacked respect for elder statesmen.

