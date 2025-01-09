Pawar's NCP Sets Sights on Revival with Bold Reforms

In a bid to regain its footing after a disappointing Maharashtra assembly election, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has entrusted its leader, Sharad Pawar, with revitalizing the organization.

This decision was made following a two-day conclave in Mumbai where NCP officials unanimously backed Pawar to initiate necessary reforms.

The party aims to allocate 50% of tickets to women and youth in upcoming local body elections as part of its strategy to appeal to a broader voter base.

(With inputs from agencies.)