Pawar's NCP Sets Sights on Revival with Bold Reforms
The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has empowered its president, Sharad Pawar, to rejuvenate the organization following a poor performance in the Maharashtra assembly elections. With ambitions to boost women's and youth representation, the party is setting a new direction ahead of local elections, promising a resilient comeback.
In a bid to regain its footing after a disappointing Maharashtra assembly election, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has entrusted its leader, Sharad Pawar, with revitalizing the organization.
This decision was made following a two-day conclave in Mumbai where NCP officials unanimously backed Pawar to initiate necessary reforms.
The party aims to allocate 50% of tickets to women and youth in upcoming local body elections as part of its strategy to appeal to a broader voter base.
