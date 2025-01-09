Venezuela's Political Stand-Off: Protests Surge as Maduro's Re-Inauguration Looms

Venezuelan opposition parties staged nationwide protests Thursday, pressing against President Nicolas Maduro ahead of his third-term inauguration set for Friday. The opposition and the ruling party dispute last year's presidential election results, claiming victory and intensifying the country's lingering political crisis.

While Venezuela's electoral authority and top court maintain Maduro's election win, detailed tallies remain unpublished, fuelling controversy. The opposition asserts that 75-year-old leader Edmundo Gonzalez emerged victorious in a landslide and has garnered international support, including from the United States, recognizing him as president-elect.

Political tensions flared as security forces dispersed opposition protests using tear gas, underscoring the volatile environment. Meanwhile, opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, despite being barred from the 2024 election, pledged to join the protests, marking her first public appearance since August and rallying peaceful resistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)