Election Expenditure: A Close Look at Party Spending in Maharashtra and Jharkhand
The Bahujan Samaj Party spent Rs 3.92 crore during the Maharashtra elections and Rs 2.52 crore in Jharkhand, focusing on candidate propaganda and campaign logistics. Other parties like Congress and Samajwadi Party reported lower expenditures. The CPI(M) declared minimal spending in its report to the Election Commission.
The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) allocated a significant Rs 3.92 crore during the Maharashtra Assembly elections, with Rs 2.17 crore earmarked for candidate propaganda.
Expenditure reports revealed that Rs 1.75 crore was spent on publishing the criminal records of its candidates in Maharashtra. For the campaign, BSP chief Mayawati traveled extensively, costing the party Rs 55.75 lakh on aircraft and helicopter rentals.
In Jharkhand, the BSP's expenditure hit Rs 2.52 crore, with substantial spending on propaganda and Mayawati's travel. Comparatively, the Congress and Samajwadi Party reported lesser expenditures in their partial reports to the Election Commission.
