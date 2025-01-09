Election Expenditure: A Close Look at Party Spending in Maharashtra and Jharkhand

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) allocated a significant Rs 3.92 crore during the Maharashtra Assembly elections, with Rs 2.17 crore earmarked for candidate propaganda.

Expenditure reports revealed that Rs 1.75 crore was spent on publishing the criminal records of its candidates in Maharashtra. For the campaign, BSP chief Mayawati traveled extensively, costing the party Rs 55.75 lakh on aircraft and helicopter rentals.

In Jharkhand, the BSP's expenditure hit Rs 2.52 crore, with substantial spending on propaganda and Mayawati's travel. Comparatively, the Congress and Samajwadi Party reported lesser expenditures in their partial reports to the Election Commission.

(With inputs from agencies.)