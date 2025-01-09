Left Menu

Political Clash in New Delhi: Kejriwal vs Verma

BJP candidate Parvesh Verma accuses AAP's Arvind Kejriwal of diversionary tactics amid voter list controversy, claiming Kejriwal fears electoral defeat. Kejriwal suspects large-scale voter fraud, meeting Election Commission over irregularities. He criticizes Verma for alleged corrupt practices, including money distribution and unauthorized health camps.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2025 22:03 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 22:03 IST
Political Clash in New Delhi: Kejriwal vs Verma
BJP candidate Parvesh Verma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP candidate Parvesh Verma, contesting from the New Delhi Assembly seat, has dismissed allegations by Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Arvind Kejriwal about inconsistencies in the voter list. Verma remarked that Kejriwal is resorting to baseless accusations and diversionary tactics due to fear of an impending electoral defeat.

Verma highlighted that in the last five years, there has been a significant drop in the number of voters in New Delhi, with 40,000 voters removed from the list. He projected that Kejriwal's anxiety over his declining popularity is the root of his accusations and predicts Kejriwal might soon blame Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) for his anticipated loss.

AAP's concerns, led by Arvind Kejriwal, were brought to the Election Commission regarding alleged voter fraud. Kejriwal pointed to an unusual rise in voter applications, with many applicants denying their submissions, suggesting election malpractices. He accused Verma of corrupt practices including money distribution and unapproved health initiatives, urging the Election Commission to take strict action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025