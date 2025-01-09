Political Clash in New Delhi: Kejriwal vs Verma
BJP candidate Parvesh Verma accuses AAP's Arvind Kejriwal of diversionary tactics amid voter list controversy, claiming Kejriwal fears electoral defeat. Kejriwal suspects large-scale voter fraud, meeting Election Commission over irregularities. He criticizes Verma for alleged corrupt practices, including money distribution and unauthorized health camps.
BJP candidate Parvesh Verma, contesting from the New Delhi Assembly seat, has dismissed allegations by Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Arvind Kejriwal about inconsistencies in the voter list. Verma remarked that Kejriwal is resorting to baseless accusations and diversionary tactics due to fear of an impending electoral defeat.
Verma highlighted that in the last five years, there has been a significant drop in the number of voters in New Delhi, with 40,000 voters removed from the list. He projected that Kejriwal's anxiety over his declining popularity is the root of his accusations and predicts Kejriwal might soon blame Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) for his anticipated loss.
AAP's concerns, led by Arvind Kejriwal, were brought to the Election Commission regarding alleged voter fraud. Kejriwal pointed to an unusual rise in voter applications, with many applicants denying their submissions, suggesting election malpractices. He accused Verma of corrupt practices including money distribution and unapproved health initiatives, urging the Election Commission to take strict action.
Kejriwal Accuses BJP of Manipulating Delhi Voter List