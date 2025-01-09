Left Menu

Rao's Formula E Controversy: A Political Race to Justice

BRS leader K T Rama Rao has been interrogated by the Anti-Corruption Bureau over alleged financial misconduct in organizing a Formula E race. Accusing Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of political motives, Rao claims the charges are baseless. The case involves significant funds misappropriations and has sparked significant political tensions.

Updated: 09-01-2025 22:43 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 22:43 IST
BRS leader K T Rama Rao, embroiled in controversy over the Formula E race, faced questioning from the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday. He hit back with scathing remarks against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, accusing him of politicizing the issue. Rao dismissed the allegations, asserting that the case is without merit.

Emerging from the ACB headquarters after a grueling seven-hour interrogation, Rao told reporters that he answered over 80 questions. He contended that the ACB officials were influenced by political pressures and had no substantial evidence against him.

Despite the allegations, Rao maintains his stance, arguing that the questioned funds for the race were legitimately authorized to uphold the state's brand. His defense stance highlights growing political divisions, as calls for legal proceedings to prove his innocence in court continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

