Punjab's Governance Under Fire: Blast at BJP Leader's Residence Sparks Political Controversy

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has strongly criticized the AAP government in Punjab, following a grenade blast at BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia's residence in Jalandhar. Saini claimed that the incident is indicative of a breakdown in law and order under the current administration.

The blast, which occurred early Tuesday, involved unidentified individuals hurling a grenade that damaged the property but thankfully caused no injuries. The state police have since arrested two individuals, citing a conspiracy by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) aimed at creating communal tensions in Punjab.

Saini further asserted that the public is disillusioned with the AAP's tenure, which he described as filled with unfulfilled promises. He called for rigorous investigation and action, while taking a jab at the government's handling of the situation and the overall safety of its citizens.

