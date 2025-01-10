Musk's Far-Right Endorsement Sparks European Concerns
Elon Musk's endorsement of Germany's far-right AfD party on his platform X raises alarms about political meddling ahead of Germany's 2023 elections. His influence extends into UK and Poland politics, urging scrutiny from the European Commission for potential social media rule breaches.
Tech tycoon Elon Musk used his platform, X, to livestream a conversation with Alice Weidel from Germany's far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, stoking political anxiety across Europe. Musk endorsed AfD ahead of Germany's forthcoming national elections, intensifying worries about foreign interference.
Musk, previously known for backing Donald Trump, criticized Germany's taxes, immigration, and nuclear policy in the conversation with Weidel. The discussion drew over 190,000 viewers and represents Musk's ongoing political engagement, including calls for controversial figures' release and criticisms of British leadership.
The European Commission is scrutinizing Musk's activities on X for compliance with the Digital Services Act, which aims to prevent the misuse of platforms to spread hate speech and misinformation. Amid growing unrest, Germany's AfD challenges mainstream parties, potentially reshaping political landscapes.
