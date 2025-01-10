Machado's Defiant Return Sparks Hope in Venezuela

Maria Corina Machado, a key figure in Venezuelan opposition, made a daring public appearance, openly challenging the power of President Nicolás Maduro. Her initiative comes amidst efforts to prevent Maduro from beginning a third term despite accusations of electoral fraud.

Last Thursday's protests saw fewer participants, with Venezuelans fearful of security force reprisals. Still, stout-hearted demonstrators, led by Machado, rallied in the capital, expressing their support for Edmundo González, the opposition leader contesting Maduro's presidency.

The international community's response to the situation has grown, with several governments acknowledging González as the rightful leader. Even traditional Maduro allies have distanced themselves, opting out of the presidential inauguration amidst growing evidence of an unjust electoral process.

(With inputs from agencies.)