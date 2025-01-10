Left Menu

Machado's Defiant Return Sparks Hope in Venezuela

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado emerged from hiding to defy President Nicolás Maduro. As protests erupted against Maduro's presidency, fewer people joined due to fear of repression. International observers found the opposition's claim of electoral fraud credible, with many nations recognizing Edmundo González as president-elect.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Caracas | Updated: 10-01-2025 00:31 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 00:31 IST
Machado's Defiant Return Sparks Hope in Venezuela
Maria Corina Machado
  • Country:
  • Venezuela

Maria Corina Machado, a key figure in Venezuelan opposition, made a daring public appearance, openly challenging the power of President Nicolás Maduro. Her initiative comes amidst efforts to prevent Maduro from beginning a third term despite accusations of electoral fraud.

Last Thursday's protests saw fewer participants, with Venezuelans fearful of security force reprisals. Still, stout-hearted demonstrators, led by Machado, rallied in the capital, expressing their support for Edmundo González, the opposition leader contesting Maduro's presidency.

The international community's response to the situation has grown, with several governments acknowledging González as the rightful leader. Even traditional Maduro allies have distanced themselves, opting out of the presidential inauguration amidst growing evidence of an unjust electoral process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

 United States
2
Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

 Global
3
Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

 Global
4
Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025