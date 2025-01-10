Left Menu

President Aoun: A New Dawn for Lebanon

U.S. President Joe Biden expressed strong support for Joseph Aoun, affirming him as the right leader following his election victory in Lebanon. Biden emphasized Aoun's role in leading Lebanon and Israel towards peace and recovery, as the nation rebuilds and welcomes displaced citizens back home.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 10-01-2025 00:34 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 00:34 IST
President Aoun: A New Dawn for Lebanon
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant endorsement, U.S. President Joe Biden has voiced his unequivocal support for Joseph Aoun, Lebanon's newly elected leader. The White House released a statement on Thursday, affirming Biden's belief that Aoun is the leader Lebanon needs at this pivotal moment.

Biden stated that President Aoun's leadership would be crucial as Lebanon and Israel work towards fully implementing their cessation of hostilities. Additionally, Aoun's presidency is seen as vital to Lebanon's efforts to recover and rebuild, with hundreds of thousands expected to return to their homes.

'President Aoun has my confidence,' Biden declared, emphasizing his conviction that Aoun is well-suited to guide Lebanon through these challenging times.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

 United States
2
Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

 Global
3
Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

 Global
4
Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025