President Aoun: A New Dawn for Lebanon
U.S. President Joe Biden expressed strong support for Joseph Aoun, affirming him as the right leader following his election victory in Lebanon. Biden emphasized Aoun's role in leading Lebanon and Israel towards peace and recovery, as the nation rebuilds and welcomes displaced citizens back home.
- Country:
- United States
In a significant endorsement, U.S. President Joe Biden has voiced his unequivocal support for Joseph Aoun, Lebanon's newly elected leader. The White House released a statement on Thursday, affirming Biden's belief that Aoun is the leader Lebanon needs at this pivotal moment.
Biden stated that President Aoun's leadership would be crucial as Lebanon and Israel work towards fully implementing their cessation of hostilities. Additionally, Aoun's presidency is seen as vital to Lebanon's efforts to recover and rebuild, with hundreds of thousands expected to return to their homes.
'President Aoun has my confidence,' Biden declared, emphasizing his conviction that Aoun is well-suited to guide Lebanon through these challenging times.
(With inputs from agencies.)
