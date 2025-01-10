Venezuelan Drama: Opposition Leader Machado Arrested Amid Escalating Tensions

In a dramatic turn of events, Venezuela's opposition leader Maria Corina Machado was arrested on Thursday. Her convoy was attacked by security forces as it departed from an anti-government protest in Caracas, according to reports from her aides.

Machado, making a public appearance after months in hiding, aimed to thwart President Nicolás Maduro's controversial bid to extend his presidency. As riot police amassed in Caracas, she called on a few hundred protesters to unite against what she called Maduro's "big lie".

The arrest highlights the government's increasing reliance on security forces amidst allegations of electoral fraud. Despite claims from international observers verifying the opposition's victory, Maduro's government remains unyielding, a stance drawing criticism from global leaders, including U.S. President Joe Biden.

