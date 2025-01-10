Left Menu

Venezuela's Political Turmoil: Machado's Arrest and Opposition Protests

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado was briefly detained during protests in Caracas as the opposition seeks to challenge President Nicolas Maduro's re-election. The incident escalated tensions ahead of Maduro's inauguration. Allies, including former presidential candidate Edmundo Gonzalez, have condemned the arrest. Government officials dismissed the detention as a fabrication.

Updated: 10-01-2025 03:38 IST
Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado was released after being briefly detained amid gunshots. Her arrest came following her appearance at a protest in Caracas, a move condemned by several governments and allies, including Edmundo Gonzalez, a former presidential candidate.

The government, led by Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello, dismissed the arrest as an opposition ploy. The ruling party continues to claim victory in the disputed presidential election, while widespread economic and social crises compound the nation's challenges.

As opposition demonstrations continue across Venezuela, thousands have shown support for Gonzalez, who is recognized by some international leaders as the election's true victor. Despite threats of arrest, opposition leaders persist in their campaign against President Maduro's government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

