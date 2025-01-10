Political Wildfire: Trump and Allies Criticize California Leadership

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has become the focal point of criticism for her handling of the disastrous wildfires ravaging California, as President-elect Donald Trump targets state leadership.

The political saga intensifies with accusations, as two massive wildfires threaten Los Angeles. Trump criticizes Bass and Governor Gavin Newsom, blaming them for the catastrophe, while the blazes have already claimed numerous lives.

Bass, on an official visit to Ghana when the disaster struck, emphasizes the unprecedented nature of the fires, promising evaluations post-crisis. Meanwhile, the discussion veers towards political blame, with allegations of incompetence escalating among Trump's allies.

