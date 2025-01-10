Left Menu

Trump-Putin Meeting: A Potential Turning Point in Russia-Ukraine Conflict

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump announced plans for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, raising hopes for a diplomatic end to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. While Trump aims for a quick resolution, concerns grow in Kyiv about potential compromises, as Trump advisors propose ceding territory to Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-01-2025 07:13 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 07:13 IST
Trump-Putin Meeting: A Potential Turning Point in Russia-Ukraine Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development that could influence the geopolitical landscape, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has announced plans for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The announcement, however, offered no specific timeline for the anticipated dialogue between the two world leaders.

Trump's return to the White House on January 20 has sparked renewed optimism for a diplomatic end to Moscow's aggressive invasion of Ukraine, a conflict that started in February 2022. Yet, this move has simultaneously stirred apprehension in Kyiv amid fears that the cost of peace might involve concessions detrimental to Ukraine's territorial integrity.

While Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov acknowledged Putin's readiness for discussions, he emphasized the appropriateness of initiating contact once Trump assumes office. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has expressed belief in Trump's potential to influence the outcome of the ongoing 34-month war significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

 United States
2
Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

 Global
3
Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

 Global
4
Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025