Trump-Putin Meeting: A Potential Turning Point in Russia-Ukraine Conflict

In a significant development that could influence the geopolitical landscape, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has announced plans for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The announcement, however, offered no specific timeline for the anticipated dialogue between the two world leaders.

Trump's return to the White House on January 20 has sparked renewed optimism for a diplomatic end to Moscow's aggressive invasion of Ukraine, a conflict that started in February 2022. Yet, this move has simultaneously stirred apprehension in Kyiv amid fears that the cost of peace might involve concessions detrimental to Ukraine's territorial integrity.

While Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov acknowledged Putin's readiness for discussions, he emphasized the appropriateness of initiating contact once Trump assumes office. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has expressed belief in Trump's potential to influence the outcome of the ongoing 34-month war significantly.

