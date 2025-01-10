Italian Premier Meloni Clarifies Trump's Strategic Warnings

Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni has clarified remarks made by President-elect Donald Trump regarding the potential use of military force in Greenland and the Panama Canal. Speaking at an annual news conference, Meloni suggested that Trump's comments were strategic warnings directed toward increasing Chinese influence in these regions.

Meloni reaffirmed her support for Ukraine in the wake of Russia's invasion, emphasizing that Trump's approach would likely continue leveraging diplomatic deterrence. She noted Trump's past claims of being able to end the conflict swiftly, though she expected the United States to maintain its supportive stance toward Ukraine.

On a separate note, Premier Meloni celebrated a recent diplomatic success in securing the release of Italian journalist Cecilia Sala from Iran, highlighting the intricate diplomatic negotiations involving both Iran and the U.S. Despite U.S. President Joe Biden's canceled visit, Meloni mentions ongoing discussions concerning the linked case of an Iranian engineer detained in Italy.

