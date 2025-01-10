Left Menu

Trump Faces Sentencing Amidst Political Drama

Donald Trump is set to be sentenced for his conviction related to hush money payments, in a case that briefly overshadowed his political comeback. Despite his attempts to halt the process, the U.S. Supreme Court has allowed the sentencing to proceed. The trial occurred alongside Trump's campaign to regain the presidency.

Donald Trump, U.S. President-elect, is poised to face sentencing in a case stemming from hush money payments, raising significant political and legal implications. Scheduled for Friday in a New York state court, the sentencing comes after the U.S. Supreme Court denied Trump's effort to postpone the decision.

Justice Juan Merchan, who led the initial trial, indicated that while Trump won't face imprisonment or fines, the conviction will be recorded permanently. Trump has denied the charges, having fought vigorously to avoid appearing in court amid his efforts to reenter the White House.

The case, charged by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, involves 34 counts regarding falsifying business records linked to payments made before the 2016 election. Although viewed as lesser than other accusations Trump faces, the case's political ramifications are profound, echoing through his ongoing legal battles and presidency campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)

