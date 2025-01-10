Left Menu

Trump and Putin: Diplomatic Bridge in the Making

The Kremlin has indicated potential progress towards arranging a meeting between U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin after Trump's inauguration. This comes as Trump announced plans for such a meeting, though without setting a specific timeline. The Kremlin appreciates Trump's willingness for dialogue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 10-01-2025 15:33 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 15:15 IST
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Kremlin announced on Friday that there may be advances in organizing a meeting between U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin once Trump takes office on January 20. This statement follows Trump's declaration on Thursday about the impending meeting, though he did not specify when it would occur.

The Kremlin has expressed approval of Trump's inclination to resolve issues through conversation, suggesting a positive shift in diplomatic relations between the two nations. The emphasis on dialogue marks a potentially transformative approach to international diplomacy.

Details of the meeting remain sparse, but the Kremlin's positive response indicates a mutual interest in constructive engagement between the leaders. The world watches closely as developments unfold, particularly in light of Trump's upcoming inauguration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

