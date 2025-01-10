Slovak-Russian Gas Talk: Fico's Meeting with Putin

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico engaged in discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin concerning a pivotal gas delivery contract involving Gazprom. The meeting took place on December 22.

According to Fico, the contract necessitates Gazprom's commitment to ensuring gas deliveries to Slovakia. 'I spoke to Putin about a contract between us and Gazprom, which says that they have to somehow deliver the gas to us,' Fico revealed to a parliamentary committee.

He assured that while the possibility of utilizing the southern flow is being explored, current storage measures adequately meet Slovak consumption needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)