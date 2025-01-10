Slovak-Russian Gas Talk: Fico's Meeting with Putin
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico met with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss a gas delivery contract with Gazprom. Gazprom is tasked with ensuring gas supply to Slovakia. Fico assures parliamentary committee that Slovakia's gas needs are currently secured through storage and the southern flow.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-01-2025 15:18 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 15:18 IST
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico engaged in discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin concerning a pivotal gas delivery contract involving Gazprom. The meeting took place on December 22.
According to Fico, the contract necessitates Gazprom's commitment to ensuring gas deliveries to Slovakia. 'I spoke to Putin about a contract between us and Gazprom, which says that they have to somehow deliver the gas to us,' Fico revealed to a parliamentary committee.
He assured that while the possibility of utilizing the southern flow is being explored, current storage measures adequately meet Slovak consumption needs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sasol Cuts Gas Output Amid Mozambique Unrest
Tragedy in Bidar: Contractor's Demise Sparks Political Turmoil
Gas Deal Dilemma: Putin Blames Ukraine for Transit Deadlock
Putin Addresses Russian Missile Capabilities Amid Ukraine Conflict
Sargaalaya Festival: A Global Confluence of Artistry, Gastronomy, and Cultural Exchange