Biden's Farewell: Cementing A Foreign Legacy

President Joe Biden will deliver a final address on his foreign policy legacy, focusing on NATO expansion, Ukraine aid, and global alliances. He aims to solidify his diplomatic achievements as Donald Trump plans to re-enter the White House with a contrasting foreign policy approach.

The White House has announced that President Joe Biden plans to deliver a capstone speech on Monday, detailing his foreign policy legacy. During this address, which will take place at the State Department, Biden seeks to emphasize his administration's accomplishments. These include expanding NATO, providing military aid to Ukraine amidst its conflict with Russia, and fostering a historic security and economic agreement between Japan and South Korea.

Biden's choice of the State Department is significant, as it was where he delivered his first major foreign policy speech of his presidency nearly four years ago. In February 2021, Biden aimed to signal a return to global leadership after the isolationist policies of the previous administration under President Donald Trump.

As his term concludes, Biden intends to underscore his foreign policy vision. This comes as Trump, expected to return to the White House, vows to overhaul American foreign policy. Trump's approach includes increasing NATO defense spending and proposals for aggressive actions like controlling the Panama Canal and Greenland, which he argues are critical for U.S. national security.

