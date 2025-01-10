Left Menu

Japanese Foreign Minister Visits Seoul Amidst Political Turmoil

Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya will visit South Korea to reinforce security cooperation among Japan, South Korea, and their U.S. ally. His visit comes at a time of political instability in South Korea and changes in U.S. leadership, posing challenges to the trilateral relations established in 2023.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 10-01-2025 15:44 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 15:44 IST
Japanese Foreign Minister Visits Seoul Amidst Political Turmoil
  • Country:
  • Japan

In a significant diplomatic move, Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya is set to visit South Korea on Monday. This marks his efforts to strengthen security cooperation among Japan, South Korea, and their mutual U.S. ally aimed at countering China's growing influence in the region.

Iwaya's visit holds particular importance as it arrives amidst heightened political tensions in South Korea following President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment. The foreign minister aims to reaffirm the strategic alliance between Japan and South Korea, which faces challenges with the upcoming transition to a second Trump administration.

The meeting will also address the continuity of policies toward North Korea and the future of the trilateral security cooperation established in 2023. Meanwhile, Iwaya's trip includes further stops in the Philippines and Palau, focusing on security and economic discussions before his return to Japan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

 United States
2
Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

 Global
3
Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

 Global
4
Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Systemic Barriers in Abortion Care Across Southern Africa: A Call for Reform

Work Permit Markets: A New Model for Social Protection and Economic Growth

Wild Meat Alternatives: Kinshasa Study Examines Pricing and Social Marketing Impacts

Empowering Teachers and Reforming Schools for Inclusive and Equitable Education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025