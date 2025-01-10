Japanese Foreign Minister Visits Seoul Amidst Political Turmoil

In a significant diplomatic move, Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya is set to visit South Korea on Monday. This marks his efforts to strengthen security cooperation among Japan, South Korea, and their mutual U.S. ally aimed at countering China's growing influence in the region.

Iwaya's visit holds particular importance as it arrives amidst heightened political tensions in South Korea following President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment. The foreign minister aims to reaffirm the strategic alliance between Japan and South Korea, which faces challenges with the upcoming transition to a second Trump administration.

The meeting will also address the continuity of policies toward North Korea and the future of the trilateral security cooperation established in 2023. Meanwhile, Iwaya's trip includes further stops in the Philippines and Palau, focusing on security and economic discussions before his return to Japan.

